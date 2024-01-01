Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
22" Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

22" Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

22M38A

22" Full HD LED Monitor (21.5" Diagonal)

FEATURE

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    21.5" / 54.6cm

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.248X0.248

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    200cd/m2

  • Contrast Ration (DFC)

    5M:1

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    90/65

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Back

POWER

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Normal On(typ.)

    23W

  • Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub(H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub(V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC(USB-C)

    1920X1080

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact Type

  • LED Colour(On mode)

    White

  • LED Colour(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • [ Key Location ]

    Bottom

OSD

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(Brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover

    Black Texture

  • Stand

    Black high glossy

  • Base

    Black Hairline

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes / -5º ~ 20º

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    508.5*186.7*386.5

  • Set (without Stand)

    508.5*56.8*315.7

  • Box

    577x381x116

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75 x75

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.4

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.1

  • Box

    3.5

STUFFING

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    900 / 1980 / 2200

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes(win 10)

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Yes

