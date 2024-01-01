We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
23
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
IPS
-
Type
LED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
10000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 / 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Non Glare
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Additional HDMI
Yes
-
USB
USB 1Up
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURES
-
sRGB
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 25º Degree
POWER
-
Type / Input
Wall Mount Adaptor / 100 ~ 240V
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
554.8 x 207.8 x 399.1
-
Set (without Stand)
554.8 x 74.8 x 341
-
Box Dimension
634 x 472 x 263
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
6.4
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.1
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
8.6
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Others
USB up cable
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
