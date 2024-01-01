Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

23ET83

LG 23 inch Premium IPS Monitor ET83 Series AVAILABLE FROM MARCH 2013

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    23

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    IPS

  • Type

    LED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    10000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 / 178

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Colour Gamut

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    Non Glare

VIDEO

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Additional HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    USB 1Up

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º ~ 25º Degree

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Wall Mount Adaptor / 100 ~ 240V

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    554.8 x 207.8 x 399.1

  • Set (without Stand)

    554.8 x 74.8 x 341

  • Box Dimension

    634 x 472 x 263

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    6.4

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    5.1

  • Shipping Weight (Kg)

    8.6

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Others

    USB up cable

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 