24" Full HD LED Monitor (23.6" Diagonal)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size (Inch / cm)
23.5" / 59.8cm
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M colours
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2715 x 0.2715
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
200cd/m2
-
Contrast Ration (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Back
POWER
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
25W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 61kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (USB-C)
1920X1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Colour (On mode)
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Country
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(Brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Others
Yes
COLOUR
-
Front
Black Hairline
-
B/Cover
Black Texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black Hairline
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
556.2 x 186.7 x 415.1
-
Set (without Stand)
556.2 x 56.8 x 344.0
-
Box
624x409x124
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.8
-
Set (without Stand)
2.6
-
Box
4.1
STUFFING
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
680/1496/1672
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
Windows
Yes(win 10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
HDMI
Option
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
