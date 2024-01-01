We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Personal TV MT46
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
23.6
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10), 178 /170 (CR≥5)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2715 x 0.2715
-
Colour Gamut
72%
-
Surface Treatment
non glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
RCA, PC Audio In
-
Others
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Tuner Input
Yes (DVB-T/C), PAL/SECAM
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Equalizer
Yes
-
Dolby Surround
Virtual surround
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Game/ Expert1/ Expert2
-
ARC
ARC-PC: 4:3, 16:9 and ARC-Video: 16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI 14:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
CI Slot
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º ~ 20º Degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TUV
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
VESA Mounting (mm)
100 x 100
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
33W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.4W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
556.5 x 188.4 x 445.0
-
Set (without Stand)
556.5 x 66.5 x 346.1
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
3.9
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
3.6
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
