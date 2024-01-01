LG LED Monitor M45

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    27

  • Panel Type

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    170 /160 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Colour Gamut

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    AG(3H)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • RTC

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Front Colour

    Black Hairline

  • B/Cover Colour

    Black Texture

  • Stand Colour

    Black high glossy + texture

  • Base

    Black high glossy + texture

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO6.0

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Adaptor / 100~240V

  • Normal On(EPA6.0)

    27W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    642 x 212 x 488

  • Set (without Stand)

    642 x 47 x 392

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    4.2

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    3.7

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • HDMI

    Option

