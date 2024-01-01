LG 27 inch IPS Monitor TV MA43D Series

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    27

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    200

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    178 /178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Surface Treatment

    Non Glare

VIDEO

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component Video

    Yes

  • SCART

    Yes

  • Audio Inputs

    RCA, PC Audio In

AUDIO

  • Built-in Speaker

    Yes – 2x5W

POWER

  • Type / Input

    Adaptor / 100~240V

  • Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

    35W

  • Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.4W

ECO

  • ErP Class

    Class A

  • On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    31.0

  • Stand By (W)

    0.40

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    79

  • Mercury Content (mg)

    0.0

  • Presence of Lead

    Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

