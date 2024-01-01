We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 inch IPS Monitor TV MA43D Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
200
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
178 /178 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Non Glare
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
RCA, PC Audio In
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
35W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.4W
ECO
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
31.0
-
Stand By (W)
0.40
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
79
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
