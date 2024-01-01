We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 inch Premium Monitor TV M32 Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
29
-
Type
LED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Viewing Angle (°)
176 /176 (CR≥20)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.462(H) x 0.462(V)
-
Colour Gamut
68%
-
Surface Treatment
Non Glare
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz (Analog/Digital)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component Video
Yes
-
SCART
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
RCA, PC Audio In
-
Others
USB Media(Music/Picture/Dvix)
-
Tuner Input
Yes (DVB-T/C), PAL/SECAM
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes – 2x5W
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Sound
Virtual surround
FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Game/ Expert1/ Expert2
-
ARC
PC and Video
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
CI Slot
Yes
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5(±3) ~ 20(±3) degree
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CE
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Adaptor / 100~240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
40W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.4W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
668.6 x 223.5 x 472.4
-
Set (without Stand)
668.6 x 65.8 x 405.5
-
Box Dimension
786 x 482 x 155
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
5.9
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
5.3
-
Shipping Weight (Kg)
7.8
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
ECO
-
ErP Class
Class A
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
34.0
-
Stand By (W)
0.40
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
78
-
Mercury Content (mg)
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
