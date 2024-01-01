Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Business LED LCD Monitor, E10 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Business LED LCD Monitor, E10 Series

E1910PM

LG Business LED LCD Monitor, E10 Series

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    19

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    TN

  • Type

    LED

  • HD Monitors

    No

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    170 /160 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

    16.7 M

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

VIDEO

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

FEATURES

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    DDC2B

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -4º (front) ~ 16 º(rear)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes (0~90 Degree)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TUV-GS

    TUV-GS

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows 7

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    409 x 210 x 372 (min)

  • Set (without Stand)

    409 x 59 x 339

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    3.46

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    2.36

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 