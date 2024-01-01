We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" LED LCD Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
21.5
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
AUDIO
-
Built-in Speaker
Yes
FEATURES
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Energy Saving
Yes
-
USB
1up 2down
-
Wall Mount
Yes (VESA 100 x 100)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -4º (front) ~ 16 º(rear)
-
Pivot
Yes
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
TUV-GS
-
SEMKO
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows 7
Yes
POWER
-
Type / Input
Built-in power / 100-240V
-
Consumption Normal On (Typ.)
28W
-
Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
509 x 224 x 354(min), 464 (max)
-
Set (without Stand)
509 x 62 x 304
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
3.7
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
2.6
