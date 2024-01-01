LG LED LCD Monitor. E50 Series

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
E2350V

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen size (inches)

    23

  • Panel Type (TN, IPS)

    TN

  • Type

    LED

  • HD Monitors

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Response Time (ms)

    5

  • Viewing Angle (°)

    170 /160 (CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare,3H

VIDEO

  • Max Input Resolution(Analog)

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz (Analog / Digital)

  • Max Input Resolution(Digital)

    1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz(DVI-D)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • Video Input

    RGB Analog / Digital

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • (Jack Position)

    Rear

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Composite Video Input/Output

    No

  • Component Video

    No

  • SCART

    No

  • S-Video

    No

FEATURES

  • F Engine

    Yes

  • ez-Zooming

    No

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    No

  • PIP

    NO

  • POP

    No

  • PBP

    NO

  • Auto Pivot

    No

  • Auto Mirror

    No

  • Tilling

    No

  • Deep Color(xvYCC)

    No

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Forte Manager

    No

  • Forte Pivot

    No

  • Others1

    ESP

SET COLOUR

  • Front Colour

    Purple Glossy

  • B/Cover Colour

    Black and White

  • Stand Colour

    Black and White

  • Base

    Black and White

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)

  • Others

    Folding Function

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

  • TCO03

    No

  • TCO99

    No

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    TUV-Type

  • SEMKO

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VESA Mounting

    No

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set with Stand (Kg)

    3.3

  • Set without Stand (Kg)

    3.1

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Option

  • HDMI

    No

  • PC Audio

    No

  • RCA 3Line

    No

  • RCA 5Line

    No

