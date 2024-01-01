We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23" Full HD LED Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen size (inches)
23
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
TN
-
Type
LED
-
HD Monitors
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
10000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
170 /160 (CR≥10)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
16.7 M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
VIDEO
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (Analog / Digital)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Component Video
No
-
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
STAND
-
Base Detachable
No
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING
-
TUV-GS
TUV-Type
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Vista(Premium/Basic)
Vista Premium, Windows 7
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
548.6 x 158.1 x 408.1
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
3.1
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.