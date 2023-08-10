We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" HD Ready IPS TV Monitor (23.6"Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
23.6" / 60cm
-
Panel Type
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
72%
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit(6bit+FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.38175 x 0.38175
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
-
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
-
Overdrive control Off:14ms / Low:8ms / High:5ms (Default: Off)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
-
non Glare
-
HDMI (Ver.)
-
Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)
-
SCART
-
Yes
-
CI Slot
-
Yes
-
USB (Ver.)
-
Yes (USB2.0)
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Rear/Side
-
Digital(Tuner Input)
-
Yes(DVB-T/C)
-
Analog
-
PAL/SECAM
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Rear
-
Type
-
Internal
-
Audio output
-
5W x 2
-
Type (w/ Watt)
-
Adapter ( 32W)
-
Input
-
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
28W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
1W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.4W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz~75Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
1366 x 768
-
Video (HDMI)
-
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (USB-C)
-
576i
-
Video (Component)
-
480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Video (Composit)
-
480i, 576i
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Key
-
Key Type
-
Joystick(4 direction-center push)
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
Off
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Amber
-
LED Colour (Standby)
-
Red
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom(center)
-
Country
-
40 Country (Albania, Algeria,Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie)
-
Number of Language
-
35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
DDC2B
-
EPG
-
Yes
-
Teletext
-
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
-
Yes
-
Gaming Mode
-
Yes (DAS, Black Stabilizer)
-
Cinema Mode
-
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
-
Yes (Video, Music, Picture)
-
USB AutoRun
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
USB Game (Download)
-
Yes
-
Built-In Game
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
-
Yes
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, RGB, HDMI1/2 Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI1/2 (720p↑) All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2 Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI1/2
-
Virtual surround
-
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Yes
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
-
Texture
-
Stand
-
Black Glossy
-
Base
-
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
-
Detachable
-
Set (with Stand)(Dimension)
-
556.0 x 146.3x 387.3
-
Set (without Stand)(W*D*H)
-
556.0 x 53.1 x 345.2
-
Box(mm)
-
700 x 402 x 126
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x75
-
Set (with Stand)(Weight)
-
3.4
-
Set (without Stand)(Kg)
-
3.2
-
Box
-
4.4
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
704 / 1408 / 1672
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo (1 Color)
-
Handle
-
No (Hand hole)
-
Erp
-
Yes (Class A)
-
CE
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
