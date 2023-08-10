About Cookies on This Site

28" HD Ready TV Monitor (28"Diagonal)

28MT42VF

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27.1" / 68.97cm

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

0.68

Colour Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.44475x0.44925

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1366 x 768

Brightness(cd/m2)

180(typ.), 160(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1200:1

(GTG)

8ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Composite

1

Component

1

HDMI

Yes (2EA, HDMI1.4)

CI Slot

Yes

USB (Ver.)

Yes (USB2.0)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear/Side

(Audio Input) RCA

1

Digital(Tuner Input)

Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Jack Location(Tuner Input)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Input

100V~240V

Normal On (typ.)

34W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

15.63kHz~67.5kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

23.976Hz~70.08Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

1366 x 768

Video (HDMI)

480i,576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Component

480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Composit

480i, 576i

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

Off

LED Colour (Standby)

Red

[ Key Location ]

Bottom

OSD

Languange(Country)

39
Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Others

Number of Language

34
Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbekistan, Bulgarian, Mongolian

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

EPG

Yes

Teletext

Yes

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

Yes (without DivX codec)

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game

ARC-PC

16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom

ARC-Video

16:9 / Just Scan / Original / Full Wide / 4:3 / 14:9 / Zoom

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Glossy

B/Cover

Black Texture

Base

Black Hairline+Texture

STAND

Base Detchable

Detachable

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

635 x 182.4 x 427

Set (without Stand)

635 x 77.8 x 387

Box

738 x 130 x 502

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.1

Set (without Stand)

4

Box

5.7

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

476 / 1088 / 1088

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Vertical

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo 1 color

Handle

No (Hand hole)

STANDARD

ERP

Yes (Class A)

CE

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

