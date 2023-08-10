28" FHD TV Monitor

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

28TK410V

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27.5" / 70cm

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

68%

Colour Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.44475x0.44925

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1366x768

Brightness(cd/m2)

250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1(typ.)

(DFC)

5M:1

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

non glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (1EA, HDMI1.3)

CI Slot

Yes

USB (Ver.)

Yes (USB2.0)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear/Side

Digital(Tuner Input)

Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Jack Location(Tuner Input)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Input

100V~240V

Normal On (typ.)

28W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1W

DC Off (Max)

0.4W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A+

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56Hz~75Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

1366 x 768

Video (HDMI)

480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Joystick(4 direction-center push)

LED Colour (On mode)

Off

LED Colour (Power save mode)

Amber

LED Colour (Standby)

Red

[ Key Location ]

Bottom(center)

OSD

Languange(Country)

36 Country (Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK)

Number of Language

35 Language (Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian, Arabic)

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

DDC2B

EPG

Yes

Teletext

Yes

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Gaming Mode

Yes (Black Stabilizer)

Cinema Mode

Yes

Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

Yes (Video, Music, Picture)

USB AutoRun

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

USB Game (Download)

Yes

Built-In Game

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert1/Expert2

Triple XD engine

Yes

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, HDMI Original - DTV, ATV, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV 4:3 - DTV, ATV, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, HDMI (720p↑) All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, HDMI

Virtual surround

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Glossy

B/Cover

Texture

Stand

Black Glossy

Base

Black Glossy

STAND

Base Detchable

Detachable

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

641.5 x 178.8 x 444.0

Set (without Stand)

641.5 x 59.5 x 396.3

Box

788.0 x 108.0 x 437.0

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5

Set (without Stand)

4.5

Box

6.5

STANDARD

Erp

Yes (Class A+)

CE

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(28TK410V-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

