27.5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor
28TN515S

27.5" Smart HD Ready LED TV Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27.5" / 70cm

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 68%

Colour Bit

8bit

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.44475 x 0.44925

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Type

Direct

Resolution

1366 x 768

Brightness(cd/m2)

250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1200:1

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

8ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

CI Slot

Yes

Composite

Yes

Component

Yes

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

USB (Ver.)

Yes (USB2.0 1EA)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear/Side

RCA

Yes

Optical out

Yes

Analog

PAL/SECAM B/G,D/K,I

Digital

DVB-T/T2, DVB-C

Others

DVB-S/S2

Bluetooth

Yes

LAN

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output

5W

Others

Equalizer, Virtual Surround, AVL (Auto Volume)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Output

40W (19V 2.1A)

Normal On (typ.)

28W

DC Off (Max)

0.4W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

58Hz~62Hz

RESOLUTION

Component

480i, 480p, 576i, 576p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Composit

480i, 576i

PC(HDMI)

1360x768 (Native)

Video (HDMI)

480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Tact 1 key

LED Colour (On mode)

Off

LED Colour (Standby)

Red

[ Key Location ]

Bottom(center)

OSD

Country

35

Number of Language

63

SPECIAL FEATURE

Bluetooth Audio

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Music

Yes

Photo&Video

Yes

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

Movies (VoD)

Yes

Premium LG Content

Yes

TV Show (Catch-up)

Yes

Live Zoom

Yes

My page

Yes

Live Menu

Yes (Recommend, Channels)

Voice Recognition

Yes (Natural Language)

Magic Remote 3 Mode

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

Bluetooth wireless headphone

Yes

Google Dial

Yes

Network File Brower (DLNA)

Yes (no DLNA)

Miracast

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

HBB Service

HbbTV (v2.0), Tivu On, BBC CRB

Mobile TV On

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

Wifi B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

ARC-PC

Same as ARC-Video

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑) / Set By Program - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, HDMI / Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI / Cinema Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Audio Guidance

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

EPG

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert(Bright Room)/Expert(Dark Room)

Plug & Play

DDC2B

Remote Control

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Teletext

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Virtual surround

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Iron Gray

B/Cover

Black

Stand

Black

STAND

Base Detchable

Detachable

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

649.5 x 187.5 x 448.5

Set (without Stand)

649.5 x 78.4 x 394.3

Box

804 x 461 x 175

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.88

Set (without Stand)

3.53

Box

5.45

STUFFING

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

363 / 726 / 858

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

No (Hand hole)

STANDARD

ERP

Yes

DTS

Yes (DTS 2.0 Channel)

Dolby Audio

Yes

CE

Yes

HDMI

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

Battery

Yes (remote controller)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(28TN515S-PZ)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(28TN515S-PZ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(28TN515S-PZ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (28TN515S-PZ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(28TN515S-PZ)
