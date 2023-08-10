We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD Monitor TV M50D Series
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
23
-
Panel Type (TN, IPS)
-
TN
-
Type
-
LED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
250
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5000000:1
-
Response Time (ms)
-
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
170
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
-
Non Glare
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Component Video
-
Yes
-
SCART
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
S-Video
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Inputs
-
PC Audio In
-
Optical Out
-
Yes
-
DTV Tuner (MPEG4)
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
-
Yes – 2x3W
-
Auto Volume
-
Yes
-
Dolby Surround
-
Yes – Surround X
-
ARC
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
DDC2B
-
Wall Mount
-
Yes, 75 x 75
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
Yes: -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
-
TUV-GS
-
TUV-Type
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
Set (with Stand)
-
547 x 180 x 424
-
Set (without Stand)
-
547 x 59 x 355
-
Set with Stand (Kg)
-
3.86
-
Set without Stand (Kg)
-
3.32
-
On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
-
36.0
-
Stand By (W)
-
0.50
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
79
-
Mercury Content (mg)
-
0.0
-
Presence of Lead
-
Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
