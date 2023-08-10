About Cookies on This Site

32'' 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

32'' 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32SQ780S-W

32'' 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand

32SQ780S-W
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

31.5"

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display Type

VA

Backlight Type:

Edge

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

Brightness

250 (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (Original):

3000:1 (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

Mega

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Refresh Rate

65Hz

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

USB

Yes (USB2.0 3EA)

USB-C (Power Delivery)

USB-C (65W)

SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V

Normal On (typ.)

42W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

2W↓

DC Off (Max)

0.5W↓

SPECIAL FEATURES

Black Equalizer

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Voice On (Audio Guidance)

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Music

Yes

Caption:

Yes

EPG

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Photo & Video

Yes

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

WEB OS TV

webOS version:

22

Quick Start

Yes

Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)

Yes

LG Content Store - Premium, Apps & Games

Yes

Media Share - Network File Brower, Google Dial

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

Yes

Virtual Sound

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

STAND

VESA

100 x 100

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.1" x 25.5" x 16.1"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.1" x 17.2" x 1.98"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

31.7" x 20.7" x 9.5"

With Stand Weight

24.5 lbs

Without Stand Weight

15.9 lbs

Shipping Weight

32.8 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes (Magic Remote Ready)

HDMI

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

195174045015

Country of origin

China

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32SQ780S-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32SQ780S-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32SQ780S-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32SQ780S-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32SQ780S-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

