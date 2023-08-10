We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' 4K UHD Smart Monitor with webOS and Ergo Stand
All Spec
Screen Size
31.5"
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display Type
VA
Backlight Type:
Edge
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
Brightness
250 (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio (Original):
3000:1 (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
Refresh Rate
65Hz
HDMI
Yes x 2
USB
Yes (USB2.0 3EA)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
USB-C (65W)
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
19V
Normal On (typ.)
42W
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
2W↓
DC Off (Max)
0.5W↓
Black Equalizer
Yes
Bluetooth
Yes
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
Yes
Smart Energy saving
Yes
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
Yes
Voice On (Audio Guidance)
Yes
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
Music
Yes
Caption:
Yes
EPG
Yes
On/Off Timer
Yes
Picture Mode
Yes
Plug & Play
Yes
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
Photo & Video
Yes
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
webOS version:
22
Quick Start
Yes
Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)
Yes
LG Content Store - Premium, Apps & Games
Yes
Media Share - Network File Brower, Google Dial
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
Speaker
Yes
Speaker Output
Yes
Virtual Sound
Yes
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
Equalizer
Yes
VESA
100 x 100
UL(cUL)
Yes
FCC-B, CE
Yes
With Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 25.5" x 16.1"
Without Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 17.2" x 1.98"
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
31.7" x 20.7" x 9.5"
With Stand Weight
24.5 lbs
Without Stand Weight
15.9 lbs
Shipping Weight
32.8 lbs
Remote Control
Yes (Magic Remote Ready)
HDMI
Yes
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
UPC
195174045015
Country of origin
China
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
