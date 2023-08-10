We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35'' UltraWide™ QHD HDR VA Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Thanks to the wide screen, you can enjoy your webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees.
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favourite online classroom.
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Support for USB Type-C™ is compatible with Mac devices with one cable connecting.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Conventional image compared to image with 100Hz
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design, One Click Stand, Tilt, and Height
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
140W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2500:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
