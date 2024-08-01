Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LEVEL UP

Transform Your Home
into a Gaming Sanctuary

Creating the Ultimate Gaming Haven with
LG’s OLED TV and Gaming Monitor

Monthly LG / August

01.08.2024 ~ 31.08.2024

Special Offer
  • *Benefits applicable exclusively during Monthly LG August promotion.
  • *Please copy and paste promotion code in chechout / Discount will be applied when checkout automatically.
Monitor

27GS95QE-B

OLED evo

OLED65C45LA

Discount

10%

Promotion CodeMonthlyLG8

Copy

Hi, I’m Stefan.
A passionate gamer.

As a dedicated gamer and enthusiast, there's nothing
quite like the thrill of diving into a game and getting
completely lost in its world.

Special Editor Stefan Matyjasiak

Right after my partner Sandra and my dog Kirby, I dedicate most of my free time to gaming: I enjoy immersing myself in epic battles, intricate strategies and immersive storytelling. Whether it’s about connecting with other gamers online or staying updated with the latest releases, gaming has always been more than just a hobby — it's a lifestyle.

Over the years I’ve dreamed of creating the ultimate gaming sanctuary at home; a space where I can escape reality and share my passion with family, friends, and my partner. I’m excited to take you through my journey of transforming my home into the perfect gaming haven!

MUST HAVE 1

The Foundation of
My Gaming Room Setup:
OLED Gaming Monitor

Let's start with the crown jewel in my gaming room: the LG OLED UltraGear™gaming monitor. It's a game-changer for serious PC gamers, offering lag-free gameplay with its high refresh rate of 240Hz and its high-resolution graphics. The vivid colours delivered by the OLED technology make every scene pop and with a response time of 0.03ms I can stay ahead of my competition. The 16:9 aspect ratio adds to the immersive experience, making it perfect for getting lost in the game. Also, its stand is easily adjustable and the monitor’s sleek design adds a high-tech aesthetic to my gaming room.

Sometimes I nostalgically reminisce about my first game console in the early 90s and realise how far I’ve come in my journey. With this OLED gaming monitor, a new gaming era has begun.

front view
27GS95QE-B
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£999.99
Save £200.00
£799.99
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG) Learn More Buy Now
front view
32GS95UE-B
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,300.00
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, Pixel Sound Learn More Buy Now
front view
39GS95QE-B
39" Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R Curved OLED / OLED with 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time / DisplayHDR True Black 400
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£1,349.99
39" Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R Curved OLED / OLED with 240Hz refresh rate / 0.03ms (GtG) response time / DisplayHDR True Black 400 Learn More Buy Now
front view
34GS95QE-B
34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
34GS95QE_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU Product Information Sheet
£1299.99
Save £100.00
£1,199.99
34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400 Learn More Buy Now
front view
45GS95QE-B
45" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)
45GS95QE_EU new Erp label .pdf
Energy Grade : EU Product Information Sheet
£1,499.99
45" UltraGear™ OLED curved gaming monitor | 800R, DisplayHDR True Black 400, 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG) Learn More Buy Now
MUST HAVE 2

The Perfect Partner for Gaming Bliss: LG C4 OLED TV

Whether it’s a strategy-based multiplayer online battle game or plot-oriented roleplay game — I enjoy a variety of console games as long as they’re dynamic and cinematic. My new LG C4 OLED TV takes every game to the next level. Its AI processor creates an unravelling image quality and with its impressive colour accuracy and brightness, each game feels incredibly immersive.

Gaming became one of my favourite hobbies because I like to challenge my analytical skills in order to stay sharp. That’s why I appreciate this smooth, tear-free OLED TV as it boasts a fast response time and supports high frame rates, ensuring a flawless gaming experience. In combination with its 65-inch screen, it feels like I’m part of a different sphere and I thereby find a balance to my daily work life in the office.

“Exceptional speed and graphics for the win:LG OLED is the way to go”

“Exceptional speed andgraphics for the win:LG OLED is the way to go”

Front view of LG OLED evo OLED65C44LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED65C44LA
65 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,699.99
Save £400.01
£2,299.98
65 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024 Learn More Buy Now
oled65c34la
OLED65C34LA
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,899.99
Save £1400.99
£1,499.00
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 Learn More Buy Now
Front view
OLED55G36LA
LG OLED evo G3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£2,599.99
Save £900.01
£1,699.98
LG OLED evo G3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 Learn More Buy Now
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED65G45LW TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold
OLED65G45LW
65 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£3,299.99
Save £500.01
£2,799.98
65 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version Learn More Buy Now
Front view
50QNED816RE
LG QNED81 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
£999.99
Save £400.01
£599.98
LG QNED81 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023 Learn More Buy Now
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer
USC9S
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1 channel USC9S 2024
£999.98
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1 channel USC9S 2024 Learn More Buy Now
Front view with sub woofer and rear speakers
S95QR
LG S95QR Soundbar
LG S95QR Soundbar Learn More Buy Now
45 degree front angle view of Soundbar
USE6S
LG USE6S Soundbar
£499.00
LG USE6S Soundbar Learn More Buy Now
'front view with rear speaker
S75Q
LG S75Q Soundbar
LG S75Q Soundbar Learn More Buy Now
Front view
TONE-T90S
LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Plug & Wireless Connection
£229.98
LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Plug & Wireless Connection Learn More Buy Now

Best Match!

Compatible Audio:
LG SC9 Soundbar

My motto is: If you want to be the best you require the best setup. Adding the LG soundbar elevated my gameplay. Because of its AI space optimiser, its sound perfectly adapts to my environment. By design, the LG soundbar seamlessly connects with the LG OLED TV and thus provides me with the ideal synergy that I expect from my gaming equipment.

Footsteps are more precise, dialogues are clearer, and the overall soundscape is richer: The game world fully surrounds me.

Nice to Try

LED Lighting &
Cable Management

Besides the equipment, the ambience is clearly the next most important aspect of gaming. In order to enhance the atmosphere I incorporated multi-coloured LED lighting. These lights can sync with the game’s audio and visuals, adding an extra layer of immersion.

Additionally, effective cable management keeps the gaming area neat and heightens my enthusiasm as it takes away a potential distraction. Good thing that my LG soundbar connects wirelessly to my LG OLED TV thanks to the included LG WOWCAST stand.

Level Up and
Game On!

From fast-paced FPS games to picturesque RPGs - my gaming sanctuary is now fully
equipped for every type of epic wonder. Experience the joy of victory and
astonishing submergence into virtual realms by investing in high-quality
hardware like LG’s gaming monitor, OLED TV and soundbar.
Upgrade your game!

