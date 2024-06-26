Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Key visual showcasing the first vibrant color panels of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator. Key visual showcasing the second vibrant color panels of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator. Key visual showcasing the third vibrant color panels of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator.
A woman preparing for a home party sets pasta on a dining table filled with food.

My Funky Party Tricks
with MoodUP®

Revealing behind the scenes of an epic home party
with the mood maker LG MoodUP® fridge

Monthly LG | JUNE

26.06.2024 ~ 05.07.2024

There's more for you
  • Free delivery/installation/disposal
  • 5 year warranty - Fridge Freezers
The top and bottom panels of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator display the Pop Color Collection mode.
Promotion Items

GMV960NNME, GBG719MDNN,
GSXV91BSAE,
GSXV91MCAE,
GSXV90MCAE

The Monthly LG offer for
June has expired.

The perfect
pairing for an
at-home cocktail
party!

Set the vibe and the table with the all-in-one LG MoodUP® customizable fridge-freezer.
Take a look at how avid dinner party host Caroline Beitler dressed up her last get together with the help of MoodUP®’s unique features — music and lighting included.

*Advertisement

At the home party, friends engage in conversation while the host prepares food at the dining bar.
People have a pleasant conversation at the table in front of the LG MoodUP refrigerator, which improves the mood of the party with colors.

Written By Caroline Beitler

A Finance Director based in Frankfurt, whose love for cooking, travel and culture blends into her home and daily life.

The host sits and laughs in front of the softly colored LG MoodUP Refrigerator.

“I love the Italian kitchen. But, whatever I cook, I try to make it as authentic as possible”

The LG MoodUP Refrigerator seamlessly blends with the kitchen’s interior.

When it comes to entertaining, my kitchen is the centerpiece. I love hosting and, no matter where I live, I aim for curiosity and exploration in what I cook and serve. From my local Hessian cuisine to Vietnamese to, my personal favorite, Italian. It’s all about the inspiration, especially when it comes to hosting a memorable party at home.

The LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s top and bottom panels display various color themes. The LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s top and bottom panels display various color themes with mood.

How to plan
the perfect
last-minutedinner party
with
LG MoodUP®
fridge

The LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s color modes dynamically change.

Exclusive Savings : Unlock Your Secret Coupon Now!

Secure a special discount on MoodUP refrigerators, exclusively for you, and spruce up your kitchen!

EXTRA10% Off!

12/06/2024 ~ 30/06/2024

Promotion Items

GMV960NNME, GBG719MDNN

Additional secret coupon and LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s top and bottom panels display various color themes.
  • - This coupon cannot be redeemed in conjunction with Welcome coupon.
  • - Valid until 30/06/2024 from the date of coupon issuance.
  • - The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period (June 12th to 30th).
  • - Additional benefits available exclusively to viewers of this coupon
Learn More
Fornt_On
GMV960NNME
MoodUP™ | 617L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Colour Changing LED
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
MoodUP™ | 617L | Multi-Door Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Inverter Linear Compressor | E Rated | Colour Changing LED Learn More Buy Now
Front view
GBG719MDNN
MoodUP™ | 352L | Tall Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Colour Changing LED
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
MoodUP™ | 352L | Tall Fridge Freezer | WiFi Connected | InstaView™ | Linear Cooling™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | D Rated | Colour Changing LED Learn More Buy Now
front light on food view
GSXV91BSAE
InstaView Door-in-Door | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
InstaView Door-in-Door | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Stainless Steel Learn More Buy Now
GSXV91MCAE-front view
GSXV91MCAE
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV91MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV91MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black Learn More Buy Now
front light on food view
GSXV90MCAE
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
InstaView Door-in-Door | GSXV90MCAE | American Style Fridge Freezer | 635L | WiFi connected | Matte Black Learn More Buy Now

Set the
mood

Hosting a party at home doesn’t have to be a massive affair, but the details do matter from start to finish. From the time people arrive, they should feel welcome and comfortable.

The ambiance is the first thing to leave an impression.
I always try to set up some decor and atmospheric touches, starting with the lighting. A pop of color can go a long way, and MoodUP®’s color-changing panels are perfect for creating an energetic atmosphere that can adjust with the flow of the evening.

A woman uses the ThinQ app on her phone to play music via Bluetooth in front of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator.
The LG MoodUP Refrigerator fits naturally with the kitchen’s decor.
Behind people are the LG MoodUP Refrigerator, which features vibrant colour panels, perfect for the festive mood.
A woman changes the color panels using the ThinQ app on her phone.
People laugh and chat in front of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator, which sports vibrant color panels ideal for a home party.
A woman utilizes the color collection mode through the ThinQ app.

Set the
playlist

Along with lighting, the right music can completely transform the space. One of the most surprising benefits of LG's MoodUP® is the integrated Bluetooth speaker. It’s easy to add your favorites but, if you don’t get around to creating a playlist for the night, you can also choose one of the presets that are directly installed and selectable on the ThinQ®-App. Overall, it’s pretty cool.

Set the
menu

Even if I’m inviting people over mainly for drinks, I always want to have something on the table. Deciding what to prepare is one of my favorite aspects of planning an at-home cocktail party. When I’m feeling indecisive, I love that MoodUP® allows me to check what’s already stocked without wasting energy by going back and forth and opening the door multiple times.

It’s especially great for the kids, because they don’t always remember to close the door. This way, they can just knock twice on the InstaView®-Window and see what’s inside when they want.

A woman opens the upper door of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s mirror glass.
The dining table, adorned with food, is reflected along with the LG MoodUP Refrigerator.
Fresh orange drinks.

How will you plan your next party at home?

Make your home the place to be this summer with LG MoodUP®.

* Excessive alcohol use can lead to health problems.

MoodUP refrigerator illuminated by LED light panels located between kitchen island and dining tables.
There's more for you
  • Free delivery/installation/disposal
  • 5 year warranty - Fridge Freezers
The top and bottom panels of the LG MoodUP Refrigerator display the Pop Color Collection mode.
Promotion Items

GMV960NNME, GBG719MDNN,
GSXV91BSAE,
GSXV91MCAE,
GSXV90MCAE

The Monthly LG offer for
June has expired.

Exclusive Savings : Unlock Your Secret Coupon Now!

Secure a special discount on MoodUP refrigerators, exclusively for you, and spruce up your kitchen!

EXTRA10% Off!

12/06/2024 ~ 30/06/2024

Promotion Items

GMV960NNME, GBG719MDNN

Additional secret coupon and LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s top and bottom panels display various color themes.
  • - This coupon cannot be redeemed in conjunction with Welcome coupon.
  • - Valid until 30/06/2024 from the date of coupon issuance.
  • - The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period (June 12th to 30th).
  • - Additional benefits available exclusively to viewers of this coupon
Learn More