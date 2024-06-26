We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
My Funky Party Tricks
with MoodUP®
Revealing behind the scenes of an epic home party
with the mood maker LG MoodUP® fridge
Monthly LG | JUNE
26.06.2024 ~ 05.07.2024
The perfect
pairing for an
at-home cocktail
party!
Set the vibe and the table with the all-in-one LG MoodUP® customizable fridge-freezer.
Take a look at how avid dinner party host Caroline Beitler dressed up her last get together with the help of MoodUP®’s unique features — music and lighting included.
*Advertisement
Written By Caroline Beitler
A Finance Director based in Frankfurt, whose love for cooking, travel and culture blends into her home and daily life.
“I love the Italian kitchen. But, whatever I cook, I try to make it as authentic as possible”
When it comes to entertaining, my kitchen is the centerpiece. I love hosting and, no matter where I live, I aim for curiosity and exploration in what I cook and serve. From my local Hessian cuisine to Vietnamese to, my personal favorite, Italian. It’s all about the inspiration, especially when it comes to hosting a memorable party at home.
How to plan
the perfect
last-minutedinner party
with
LG MoodUP®
fridge
The LG MoodUP Refrigerator’s color modes dynamically change.
Set the
mood
Hosting a party at home doesn’t have to be a massive affair, but the details do matter from start to finish. From the time people arrive, they should feel welcome and comfortable.
The ambiance is the first thing to leave an impression.
I always try to set up some decor and atmospheric touches, starting with the lighting. A pop of color can go a long way, and MoodUP®’s color-changing panels are perfect for creating an energetic atmosphere that can adjust with the flow of the evening.
Set the
playlist
Along with lighting, the right music can completely transform the space. One of the most surprising benefits of LG's MoodUP® is the integrated Bluetooth speaker. It’s easy to add your favorites but, if you don’t get around to creating a playlist for the night, you can also choose one of the presets that are directly installed and selectable on the ThinQ®-App. Overall, it’s pretty cool.
Set the
menu
Even if I’m inviting people over mainly for drinks, I always want to have something on the table. Deciding what to prepare is one of my favorite aspects of planning an at-home cocktail party. When I’m feeling indecisive, I love that MoodUP® allows me to check what’s already stocked without wasting energy by going back and forth and opening the door multiple times.
It’s especially great for the kids, because they don’t always remember to close the door. This way, they can just knock twice on the InstaView®-Window and see what’s inside when they want.
How will you plan your next party at home?
Make your home the place to be this summer with LG MoodUP®.
* Excessive alcohol use can lead to health problems.
