a man is trapping a football ball

Bring the
STADIUM
VIBES Home

Dive into the world of football
fandom with our guide to
creating
the perfect home viewing party.
With the new
OLED evo TV, every
goal and celebration comes to life
like never before.

people are cheering on the LG OLED G4 TV screen a man is cheering on the LG OLED G4 TV screen
MONTHLY LG | MAY

13.05.2024 ~ 31.05.2024

* Benefits applicable exclusively during
Monthly LG May promotion

OLED TV Benefit

up to 20% discount offered on purchase of OLED TV.

OLED TV
UP TO 20% DISCOUNT
PROMOTION ITEMS

OLED65G45LW, OLED55G45LW, OLED65C44LA, OLED55C44LA,
OLED55G36LA, OLED65C34LA, OLED65C36LC, OLED55C34LA

Janis Danner is looking straight ahead with her arms crossed.

Hi, I'm
Janis
Danner

A content creator who is a former professional football player and remains a passionate fan of the sport.

Hi, I'm Janis Danner. Before I started my current job as a content creator I gathered a total of 20 years of experience as a former professional football player. Although I don’t play actively anymore, I still consider myself a true football fan — my love for the game is as strong as ever before.

Make Memories
Together

As one of the biggest football events approaches, I, an avid football enthusiast, find myself once again unable to secure tickets — a familiar disappointment. However, instead of lamenting this setback, I am excited to host a football gathering at home. This year's event promises to be meticulously planned, with curated refreshments and captivating viewing arrangements. I extend a warm invitation to fellow enthusiasts to join me in celebrating the spirit of the game and creating unforgettable memories together amidst the jubilant fervor of football fandom.

Dive into my tips to prepare the Home Stadium Party with me!

Janis Danner is watching a football game with her friends on her LG OLED G4 TV.
Tip 1

How to Host an
Enjoyable
Football Party at Home
All Depends on the
Right
Setup!

There is no doubt that the centrepiece of every football party is the TV. And the new LG OLED G4 TV surpasses all expectations: unparalleled picture and sound quality meets elegant design. The ultra slim 65 inch TV transfers Stadium Vibes right to my living room with its extra vivid colours due to the Brightness Boosting Algorithm. I rely on LG’s innovative technology packed into a uniquely tailored chipset — no wonder their OLED TV is no.1 in the world.* Also, I can easily access any platform of choice thanks to the impeccable menu features. The party can begin!

*for 11 years on RTB

Tip 2

Set the
Mood

I always like to rekindle my old passion by playing football on the pitch. It certainly heightens my excitement for the watch party later on. As soon as the crew gathers at my place, we put our jerseys on ‒ a must for every football party! We completely dive into the thrill of the game. The adrenaline surges, the cheers are loud. Each pass and each goal ignites the atmosphere with electric energy and forge unforgettable memories with my football squad.

Janis Danner plays with a friend with a football ball.
Janis Danner cheers while watching a football game with friends on her LG OLED G4 TV.
Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED G4, OLED65G45LW 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem.
OLED65G45LW
65 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
£3,299.99

Monthly LG Only 20% Discount

Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand
OLED55G45LW
55 inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
£2,399.99

Monthly LG Only 20% Discount

Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED C4, OLED65C44LA 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem on screen with flat stand
OLED65C44LA
65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024
£2,699.99

Monthly LG Only 20% Discount

Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED C4, OLED55C44LA 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem on screen with flat stand
OLED55C44LA
55 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024
£1,899.99

Monthly LG Only 20% Discount

Tip 3

Fuel Up ‒
Have a Bite

Good food, good mood! To keep the energy high we love to have a great selection of nourishments ready: Smash Burger or Tacos are in high demand amongst my group of friends. My personal fav? The caramelised onions for a little sweetness in the burger. This type of finger food is the best choice as it’s easy to prepare and can be individually arranged. Also, we have chips and sweet snacks around for some variety. A cold German beer is the perfect addition to the menu. Cheers!

Janis Danner is preparing for a party in the kitchen with her girlfriends.
A person is preparing ingredients for food to be eaten at a Football Party.
cheers
Tip 4

After the Game is
Before the
Game

Until the final whistle blows and our team emerges victorious, we savour the electrifying atmosphere and fully enjoy the “home-stadium vibes”. To me, this is part due to the peace of mind I have as the OLED TV is backed by a 5-year panel warranty. I’m also amazed by the unmatched synergy of the LG TV and the LG Soundbar as well as the immersive 360° Sound which adapts itself to the respective space thanks to AI Optimisation. Because we’re still so moved by the match, we make sure to check out the game’s highlights and are already making plans for the next football evening. It can't come soon enough!

oled77g45lw-gx/DGX/DSC9S
Janis Danner is watching football game highlights on LG OLED G4 TV at night.
Janis Danner cheers as she sits on the sofa with her friends and watches a football game on her LG OLED G4 TV.

A New Football
Experience with the
4K OLED TV

Television is the ultimate form of home entertainment. And with LG's set of OLED TV and soundbar with subwoofer the experience becomes even more sublime. This football party isn't just about the game; it's a refreshing social experience where enthusiasts connect over their shared love for the sport. So, embrace hosting your own gatherings at home - knowing that the harmonious setup of an LG TV and an LG soundbar provides you with unrivalled thrill.

Front view
OLED55G36LA
LG OLED evo G3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
£2,599.98
Save £901.00
£1,699.99

Monthly LG Only 10% Discount

oled65c34la
OLED65C34LA
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
£2,899.98
Save £1,301.00
£1,598.98

Monthly LG Only 10% Discount

Front view with LG OLED evo, 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen
OLED65C36LC
LG OLED evo C3 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
£2,899.98
Save £1,301.00
£1,598.98

Monthly LG Only 10% Discount

Front view with LG OLED evo, 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen
OLED55C34LA
LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
£2,099.98
Save £901.00
£1,198.98

Monthly LG Only 10% Discount

TVs That Bring the Stadium Home

