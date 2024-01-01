About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MEMBER DAYS banner image

LG MEMBER DAYS

Life's Good
with exclusive benefits

Hot deals worth up to 53% off, or choose your own bundle for an extra discount.

Offers ends 10 Oct 2023

Life's Good <br> with exclusive benefits Terms & Conditions

Member benefits

Sign In or Join Us and enjoy limited adn stock offers.
Sign In Join Us

1. Hot Deals

Unwrap unmissable discounts on your favourite LG products (Limited quantity)

2. Even bigger savings on bundles

Save 15% on 2 products or 20% on 3

Exclusive on all LG products* from our Select Shop

member only image

3. Additional 2% discount for LG Members

Join now and get additional benefits

1. Reveal your hot deals

Save up to 53% on the selected LG products below. (Limited quantity)

This is Great Offers Banner Image

Great offers for you

Find amazing deals on our

latest products only LG.com

Great offers for you Learn More

2. Unwrap your bundles For extra discounts

Add 2 products to your basket and get 15% OFF, add 3 to get 20% OFF all LG products*. 

*Excludes Hot Deal products and products below 100 GBP price. See T&Cs for details.

This image is Memberdays Banner

3. Take a look at our special packages selected for you

Home Living

Home Living

Make over your home with the best designed products

Buy Now
Energy Savings

Energy Savings

Discover energy-efficient products

Buy Now
Home Theatre

Home Theatre

Immerse yourself in your favorite content

Buy Now
Home Office

Home Office

Boost productivity from home

Buy Now
Gaming

Gaming

Upgrade your game with premium gear

Buy Now

4. Even more LG Member benefits

Sign In Join Us

Welcome Coupon

Get 5% off your first purchase by joining

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

Free delivery for All LG.com orders

*Excludes Hot Deal products and products below 100 GBP price. See T&Cs for details.

Check our Life’s Good story

This image is Life is Good Banner

Bringing the smile
to the world

Bringing the smile<br>to the world Learn More