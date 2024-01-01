We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○
-
Zoom
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
5000
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1 ↑
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Off (Max)
29dB(A)
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
CHANGEABLE F#
-
Changeable F#
○
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
1.6x
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (@ 100")
-
Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
O ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
1
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
English/Spanish /French/Portuguese /Russian/Arabic/ Indonesian/ Persian
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
SOUND
-
Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Clear Voice
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Surround Audio
○
-
DTS-HD
○
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7 370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9.7kg
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
○
-
RS-232C
○
-
IP control
○
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
HDBaseT
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
○
-
Background Image
○
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
Internet Browser
○
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
○
-
Bluetooth Sound out
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
○
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
○
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
○
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
○
-
File(Office) Viewer
○
-
Setting Guide
○ (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
○ (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
○
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
○
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
○
-
DICOM
○
-
TruMotion
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
Image Flip
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
○
-
Noise Reduction
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
○
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
○
-
Blank
○
-
Self Diagnosis
○
-
Expert controlvADJ
○
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
○
-
Leg-Stand
○ (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
○
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
○
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
○
-
Warranty Card
○
-
Remote Control - Normal
○
-
Conformances(Regulation)
FCC/ETL/CE/CB/CCC/PSE/BIS
