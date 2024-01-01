Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DX420

Portable Business Projector

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.55 DMD

  • Native Resolution

    XGA(1024x768)

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

    2000

  • Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

    2000:1

  • Noise (dB)

    High Brightness: 30, Economic: 28

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    >90%

  • Colour wheel

    5 segment(RYGWB)

  • Projection Lens

    Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.15x

  • Projection Image

    Screen Size: 23~255inch, Standard: 50inch 2m, Throw Ratio: 1.93~2.16

  • Projection Offset

    1.28

  • Lamp Power (W)

    180W

  • Lamp life (hours)

    3000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    English /Swedish/Russia/Korean/Greek/polish/French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/Finnish/Hungarian/Czech/ Portguses /Arabic/ Norwegian/ Chinese Simplified/ Traditional Chinese/Brazilian Portuguese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3, 16:9

  • Sound

    1W Speaker

  • Dimension (mm)

    280 x 205 x 80

  • Weight (kg)

    2.58

  • Power Consumption (W)

    230

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage)

  • Input Signal Compatibility

    Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: Up to SXGA 1280x1024@75 Hz , Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video(incl. S-Video): NTSC/NTSC 4.43, PAL B/G/H/I/M/N 60, SECAM

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB Input

    1xRGB in

  • RGB Output

    1xRGB out

  • Video Input

    1xS Video, 1xComposite, 1xComponent(Thru RGB )

  • Audio

    1xAudio(Mini Jack)

  • USB

    1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Quick Power on/off

    Yes

  • Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Digital Zoom

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Silver

ACCESSORY

  • Power code

    Yes

  • Carry Bag

    Yes

  • Cable

    Power code, D-sub 15 pin cable

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Lens Cap

    Yes

  • CD Manual

    Yes

