Portable Business Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
Display Technology
0.55 DMD
Native Resolution
XGA(1024x768)
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
2000
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
2000:1
Noise (dB)
High Brightness: 30, Economic: 28
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
>90%
Colour wheel
5 segment(RYGWB)
Projection Lens
Focus: Manual, Zoom: Manual 1.15x
Projection Image
Screen Size: 23~255inch, Standard: 50inch 2m, Throw Ratio: 1.93~2.16
Projection Offset
1.28
Lamp Power (W)
180W
Lamp life (hours)
3000
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
Menu Language
English /Swedish/Russia/Korean/Greek/polish/French/ Spanish/ German/ Italian/Finnish/Hungarian/Czech/ Portguses /Arabic/ Norwegian/ Chinese Simplified/ Traditional Chinese/Brazilian Portuguese
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3, 16:9
Sound
1W Speaker
Dimension (mm)
280 x 205 x 80
Weight (kg)
2.58
Power Consumption (W)
230
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage)
Input Signal Compatibility
Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: Up to SXGA 1280x1024@75 Hz , Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video(incl. S-Video): NTSC/NTSC 4.43, PAL B/G/H/I/M/N 60, SECAM
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
RGB Input
1xRGB in
RGB Output
1xRGB out
Video Input
1xS Video, 1xComposite, 1xComponent(Thru RGB )
Audio
1xAudio(Mini Jack)
USB
1xUSB(SVC)
SPECIAL FEATURES
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes
Picture Still
Yes
Quick Power on/off
Yes
Auto Sleep
Yes
Digital Zoom
Yes
DESIGN
Cabinet Color
Silver
ACCESSORY
Power code
Yes
Carry Bag
Yes
Cable
Power code, D-sub 15 pin cable
Remote Control
Yes
Lens Cap
Yes
CD Manual
Yes
