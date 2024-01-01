We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi-Media Portable Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
0.55 DMD
-
Native Resolution
SVGA ( 800 x 600 )
-
Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)
160
-
Contrast Ratio (FIFO)
2000:1
-
Noise (dB)
High Brightness: 32, Econimic: 23
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
>95%
-
Projection Lens
Focal Length: 15.17mm, Focus: Manual, Zoom: No
-
Projection Image
Screen Size: 15, Standard: 40, Throw Ratio: 1.4
-
Projection Offset
1
-
Lamp Power (W)
N/A - LED RGB
-
Lamp life (hours)
30000
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/ Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/Polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Japanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3, 16:9
-
Sound
1W Mono Speaker
-
Dimension (mm)
154 x 117 x 50
-
Weight (kg)
0.75
-
Power Consumption (W)
100 / ST By 5 under
-
Power Supply
AC DC Adaptor / 100 ~ 240 Hz, 50/60Hz
-
Input Signal Compatibility
Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: 1080i/720p/576p/480p(50/60Hz) up to SXGA(1280x1024@60Hz), Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video (incl. S-Video): NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N
-
Conformances(Regulation)
UL, CSA, IEC, KOREA, FCC Class A
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB Input
D sub 15: Yes(1), BNCx5: No, Audio: Mini Jack(1)
-
RGB Output
D sub 15: No, Audio: No
-
Video Input
S Video: No, Composite: Yes(1), Component: Y/Pb/Pr Converter Adaptor, Audio: L mono
-
Digital
HDMI: No, DVI: No
-
USB
1xUSB(SVC)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DivX Display
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes
-
IR Remote Control
Yes
-
Picture Still
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)
Yes
-
Quick Power on/off
Yes
-
Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Sleep Time
Yes
-
Auto Configure
Yes
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)
-
Image Flip
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Color Temperature
Yes(Normal, Warm, Cool )
-
Smart Picture Mode
Yes(Normal/Sports/Film/Game)
-
Presentation Timer
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes(Video NTSC Only )
-
Comb filter(Video : 2D/3D)
Yes - 2D Comb Filter
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Glossy Black
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power code
Yes
-
Carry Bag
Yes
-
Cable
Power cord: , D-sub 15 pin cable: , RGB to Component Adapter: , DVI cable: , HDMI cable: , Component cable: , S-Video cable: , Video cable:
-
Remote control
Yes
-
CD Manual
Yes
