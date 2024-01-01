Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Multi-Media Portable Projector

Multi-Media Portable Projector

HS102

Multi-Media Portable Projector

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Technology

    0.55 DMD

  • Native Resolution

    SVGA ( 800 x 600 )

  • Brightness(ANSI-Lumens)

    160

  • Contrast Ratio (FIFO)

    2000:1

  • Noise (dB)

    High Brightness: 32, Econimic: 23

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    >95%

  • Projection Lens

    Focal Length: 15.17mm, Focus: Manual, Zoom: No

  • Projection Image

    Screen Size: 15, Standard: 40, Throw Ratio: 1.4

  • Projection Offset

    1

  • Lamp Power (W)

    N/A - LED RGB

  • Lamp life (hours)

    30000

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean/English/French/Spanish/German/ Italian/Swedish/Portuguese/Chinese Simplified/Polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Japanese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3, 16:9

  • Sound

    1W Mono Speaker

  • Dimension (mm)

    154 x 117 x 50

  • Weight (kg)

    0.75

  • Power Consumption (W)

    100 / ST By 5 under

  • Power Supply

    AC DC Adaptor / 100 ~ 240 Hz, 50/60Hz

  • Input Signal Compatibility

    Digital(DVI,HDMI): No, RGB: 1080i/720p/576p/480p(50/60Hz) up to SXGA(1280x1024@60Hz), Component Video: 1080i/720P/576P/576i/480P/480i, Composite Video (incl. S-Video): NTSC/PAL/SECAM/NTSC4.43/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    UL, CSA, IEC, KOREA, FCC Class A

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB Input

    D sub 15: Yes(1), BNCx5: No, Audio: Mini Jack(1)

  • RGB Output

    D sub 15: No, Audio: No

  • Video Input

    S Video: No, Composite: Yes(1), Component: Y/Pb/Pr Converter Adaptor, Audio: L mono

  • Digital

    HDMI: No, DVI: No

  • USB

    1xUSB(SVC)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • DivX Display

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes

  • IR Remote Control

    Yes

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

    Yes

  • Quick Power on/off

    Yes

  • Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Sleep Time

    Yes

  • Auto Configure

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green, Black, Logo)

  • Image Flip

    Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

  • Color Temperature

    Yes(Normal, Warm, Cool )

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Yes(Normal/Sports/Film/Game)

  • Presentation Timer

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes(Video NTSC Only )

  • Comb filter(Video : 2D/3D)

    Yes - 2D Comb Filter

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Glossy Black

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power code

    Yes

  • Carry Bag

    Yes

  • Cable

    Power cord: , D-sub 15 pin cable: , RGB to Component Adapter: , DVI cable: , HDMI cable: , Component cable: , S-Video cable: , Video cable:

  • Remote control

    Yes

  • CD Manual

    Yes

