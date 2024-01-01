Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1

HU85LS

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Laser (B LD, R LD, B LD+S/P) 2700 Lumen 2000000:1

Print

Key Spec

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2700

  • Type

    3Ch Laser

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • Zoom

    Fixed

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    2700

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    2,000,000:1

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    28dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    90" ~ 120"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Set to wall: 100"@10cm Standard: 100"@42cm

  • Throw Ratio

    0.19

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    1.2

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Clear Voice

    ○ (Clear Voice lll)

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    680 x 347 x 128

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    12.2kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    350W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • USB Type-C

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • IP control

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

    1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

  • Background Image

  • Premium CP

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

  • Contents Suggestion

  • Internet Browser

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

  • Bluetooth Sound out

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

  • File(Office) Viewer

  • Setting Guide

    ○ (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    ○ (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    ○ (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    ○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • TruMotion

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Real Cinema

    ○ (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    ○ (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    ○ (4K)

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

  • Image Flip

    ○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

  • Black Level Control

  • Noise Reduction

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    ○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

  • Closed Caption

  • Self Diagnosis

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    white

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

  • Leg-Stand

    ○ (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

  • Warranty Card

  • Remote Control - Motion

    ○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE/CB

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 