Powerful Full HD LED projector

PF1500G

Krachtige ledprojector met Full HD-beeld
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD(1920x1080)

  • Brightness (Lumen, lm)

    1400

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    150,000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    30dB(A)

  • Noise - Normal

    24dB(A)

  • Noise - Economic

    21dB(A)

  • Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.1 x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    30" ~ 120"

  • Projection Image - Standard

    80"@2.46m (40"@1.23m)

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.4

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/Greek / Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

  • Sound

    3W + 3W Stereo

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    132 x 220 x 84

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.5kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    100W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

  • Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

    1280*1024(60Hz) (include 1080p 60Hz)

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

    1080i/p, 720p, 480i/p, 576i/p

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

    NTSC, PAL

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB in

    1

  • RGB(PC) Audio in

    1

  • Composite(AV) in

    Phone to AV in

  • Composite(AV) Audio in

    Phone to AV in

  • Component (YPbPr)

    RGB to Component in

  • Component (YPbPr) Audio in

    RGB to Component in

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • HDMI

    2 (1 MHL)

  • USB

    1

MAIN FEATURES

  • 3D

    3D Optimizer

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Horizontal/Vertical (Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

    Yes

  • Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Auto Sleep (Off)

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes(Blue, Green)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

    Yes (HD DivX)

  • File(Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Wireless Mirroring

    Screen Share

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

    Yes

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

    Yes

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

    Simple Book

  • CD Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

  • Cable - Phone to Comp

    1

  • Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

    1

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control

    Remote Control + Battery

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

