We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Q & T90SW Earbuds
Projector details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be cinematic anywhere
Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small simplicity
Small size
Minimalism design
Premium picture quality
4K UHD RGB Laser
DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1
Up to 120-inch screen
Easy to use
Easy portability
Versatile handle
Smart webOS
The essence of simplicity
With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Handle with ease
Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small with greatness
Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Earbuds details
Graphene.
Ultra-new. Ultra-thin. Ultra-strong.
The T90S utilizes pure graphene to master a perfect balance of natural acoustics in a compact design. The T90S, featuring a diaphragm crafted from groundbreaking pure graphene, meets the true standard of high-end audio.
Sound of Dolby across all
The T90S now brings you Dolby Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking™ for all your devices. Dolby Virtualizer and Optimizer will make you feel the difference with its most immersive and natural sound.
The black T90S earbuds are float in infinite space. On the left, it shows a front view of the left earbud. On the right, right earbud is shown. In the middle, Dolby Atmos earbuds logo is shown, and the sound graphics are placed next to it.
*LG T90 Series Dolby Atmos earbuds are the world's first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking™ across all content and devices.
-
LG CineBeam Q | Small 4K UHD Projector
-
LG TONE Free T90S - Dolby Atmos Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Plug & Wireless Connection
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) <sup>1)</sup>
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
500
-
Type
-
3Ch Laser<br>(R, G, B)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
450,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment<br>(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
-
3W Mono
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Lens Shift
-
-
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
-
DLP
SMART PROJECTORS
-
The security update is supported for
-
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
-
450,000:1
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
29 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25 dB(A)↓
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Motorized, Auto
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Screen Size
-
50" ~ 120"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
80"@2.13m
100"@2.66m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2
LENS SHIFT
-
Lens Shift
-
-
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
-
3Ch Laser
(R, G, B)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD Languages
-
Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
SOUND
-
Output
-
3W Mono
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
Yes (Pass Through)
-
WiSA Ready (Dongle)
-
-
BATTERY
-
Running time
-
-
-
Capacity
-
-
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
80 x 135 x 135
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
1.49kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 65W
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
RF
-
-
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
RGB
-
-
-
Component Video
-
-
-
Composite Video
-
-
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB in
-
-
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
-
-
RGB out
-
-
-
Composite(AV) in
-
-
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
-
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
-
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
-
-
Audio out
-
-
-
RS-232C
-
-
-
IP control
-
-
-
RJ45
-
-
-
HDMI
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
-
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
-
-
-
RF IN
-
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
-
CI Slot
-
-
-
12V Trigger
-
-
FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
-
Yes
-
Premium CP
-
Yes
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
-
Yes
-
Internet Browser
-
Yes
-
DTV Tuner
-
-
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
-
LG ThinQ
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
Yes
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
-
-
Setting Guide
-
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
-
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Effect
-
-
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
-
-
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
-
-
-
TruMotion
-
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
-
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Upscaler
-
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
O
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
O
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment
(4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Auto Keystone
-
O (Auto Screen Adjustment)
-
Image Flip
-
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)
-
-
-
Smooth Gradation
-
Yes
-
Black Level Control
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
-
Yes
-
Intelli Bright™ (CAIC / LABB)
-
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
-
Yes
-
Built-in Memory (for Storage)
-
-
-
Blank
-
-
-
Picture Still
-
-
-
Closed Caption
-
-
-
Self Diagnosis
-
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
-
Silver
-
Local Key
-
One Key
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
-
-
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
-
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
-
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Depends on region
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
- (Ready)
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
Yes
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
All Spec
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
4
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Customised EQ
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
apt-X Adaptive
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.4
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Earbuds (ANC off)
-
9
-
Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
36
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Case
-
2.5
-
Earbuds
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Earbud
-
21.6 x 21.9 x 24.2 mm
-
Charging Case
-
65.0 x 29.9 x 32.6 mm
WEIGHT
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.7 g
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
43.0 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806084703828
SPEAKER
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
9.8Φ (Graphene)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
The security update is supported for 5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.