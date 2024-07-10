We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50% off Your Soundbar
Step1. Select Your favourite TV
Choose from our selected TV line-up and transform your viewing experience
Step2. Select a Soundbar that matches with TV
Get rich, immersive sound with an LG soundbar that pairs with your TV
Successfully added to your basket
The restocking notification has already been updated.