After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return

home towinter river. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down

when herrebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of

the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened. With

trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says

Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his

very own brand of mayhem.