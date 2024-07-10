Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Placeholder banner

LG X Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

How to participate

1. 
Purchase an LG
OLED or QNED TV

Purchase any LG OLED or QNED TV on LG.com between 01 Aug - 13 Aug 2024 

2.
Submit your 
email address

Submit your email address below to be entered into the prize draw.

3. 
We’ll let you know
if you’ve won

Winners will be contacted via email on 20 Aug 2024 with the prize they’ve won

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return

home towinter river. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down

when herrebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of

the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened. With

trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says

Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his

very own brand of mayhem.