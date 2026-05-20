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lg oled tv with 3 people celebrating football world cup as a screenfill with lg washtower and fit and max fridge and an monitor on a stand

lg oled tv with 3 people celebrating football world cup as a screenfill with lg washtower and fit and max fridge and an monitor on a stand

Upgrade your home for every big moment

Limited-time offers across TVs, gaming monitors, and home appliances.

0% finance for up to 30 months with PayPal Credit.** Subject to purchase amount.

 

Get the benefits of shopping on LG.com

This is the front view of the LG OLED W6 TV.

5% welcome coupon

 

when you become an LG Member

 

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2% automatic discount

 

On all consecutive orders on LG.com/uk

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Free delivery* for all LG Members

 

*Highland & remote areas are subject to additional delivery fees

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0% interest on your purchase

 

Subject to purchase amount* Terms apply.

Latest offersMulti-BuyRefer-a-friend

1. Browse our latest offers

 

Top discounts on: TVs and Soundbars, Laundry, Fridge Freezers and IT products.

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Save more when you bundle: 20% off when you buy 3 or more products, 15% off when you buy 2

 

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Treat your friend to 10% off and get 10% off your next order for each friend who purchases for the first time.

 

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Once your friend completes their purchase, we’ll give you 10% off your next order too.

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This is the front view of the LG OLED W6 TV.

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