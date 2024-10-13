We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Flex 42
TechRadar
42LX3Q6LA
Flex your curves
1 screen. 20 curves.
An image of LG OLED Flex in its flat position with a remote control in front of it. The curvature button is highlighted in green.
*This product does not have a fixed curvature but instead has a bendable, changeable curve.Based on internal testing, the maximum curvature is similar to products with a fixed curvature of 900R, and the minimum curvature is similar to a flat screen display.
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
Play with less delay
A regular display and fast response time display both show the same image of a soccer game. The display with a 0.1ms response time is noticeably smoother and more realistic.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
Don't let reflections
disrupt your game
An image of a person gaming on LG OLED Flex. The right side of the screen has SAR technology applied and shows just the game graphics. The left side of the screen is non-SAR and has a reflection of the gamer's face.
*Reflections was reduced by 25% compared to LG OLED G2 and C2 during in-house tests.
*The comparison image is for illustration purposes only.
The screen gamers deserve
Three LG OLED Flex televisions shown standing side by side displaying a black abstract image, colorful abstract image and a blue wave image on their screens.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
**LG OLED TV sets have been certified as low-blue light displays by TUV-Eyesafe®.
Custom Fit
Your battlestation
adapts to you
Find the most immersive viewing position. Adjust the height up to 140mm, and tilt the screen 10 degrees forward or 5 degrees backward. Go enemies to face? Find the optimal spot for winning. Time to chill with a movie, the best seat in the house is just a slight move away.
Enter the control room
*All imagery is for illustration purposes only.
Sights and sounds
that suit your game
Game, picture, and sound settings shown over the game in three different images.
Simply switch
between TV and PC
Switching hub shown in three images. First, the Switching Hub menu is shown on LG OLED Flex's screen. The second image shows the connectivity port on LG OLED Flex. The third image shows a side view of LG OLED Flex's connectivity port.
*When using the Switching Hub function, connect all devices such as mouse, keyboard, USB headset and earset.
*USB PC ↔ TV connection terminal is provided separately.
Make your voice heard
An image of a man playing a game on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting speech are shown around his mouth.
Sounds that get your
head in the game
An image of a person watching a concert on LG OLED Flex. Sound bubbles depicting audio emit from the front of the television.
Undefeatable style
Three images of LG OLED Flex. First, two televisions are seen from above standing face to face. Second, a close-up of the Shield Design seen from above at an angle. Third, a front-on close-up of the Shield Design.
Illuminate your aura
LG OLED Flex seen from the back with green lighting. Below, close-ups of red, purple, blue, and grey Shield Designs side-by-side in a row.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
WebOS 23
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2027
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1125 x 770 x 455
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
30.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
937 x 614 x 297
-
TV Stand (WxD)
363 x 297
-
TV Weight with Stand
22.6
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091841568
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
-
-
