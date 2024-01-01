Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
test

Student Saver Exclusive

Get access to exclusive bundles and great discounts

with an LG Student account.

How it works

Verification's a breeze, setting you up for discout shopping in no time

1. Select your program

Find the LG membership that applies to you

2. Verify your email

Verify your student email to confirm eligibiliy

3. Start shopping

Discover many great svings exclusive to LG Students

Get verfied to start saving

 Select your eligible program below and start saving

test

Verify with LG

Verify your student email and start saving

Verify with LG
test

Unidays

Verify your student email and start saving

Verify with Unidays

FAQs

Q.

 Who is entitled to use our exclusive shop features?

A.

Authorised partners who signed the agreement with LGE UK, and their nominated beneficiaries (employees or Clients), Students, NHS worker, Teacher, Military, Police or Fire services - groups that are listed in the exclusive shop verification tool.

Q.

What are the benefits of registering for the exclusive LGE UK shop?

A.

As a member of the exclusive LGE UK shop you will access exclusive offers and benefits, that are not available in our regular LGE UK shop online

Q.

How can I register within an exclusive LGE UK shop?

A.

You can register within our exclusive LGE shop if you are able to prove you belong to one of the following groups: Students, NHS worker, Teacher, Military, Police or Fire services. Our certifying tool will help you to verify your identity.

If your organisation signed the contract with LGE, please use your official domain email to register for the exclusive LGE shop

Q.

 How can I sign my company up to an exclusive LGE UK shop?

A.

To help your company join our exclusive shop, please ask your company representative to contact our team to discuss contract details: ukmultishop@lge.com

Q.

 Can I use my exclusive LGE UK Shop and general LGE offers online

A.

Usually the offers cannot be combined, unless mentioned otherwise in T&Cs