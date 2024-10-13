Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  Trade-Up and receive £150 off at checkout. T&Cs apply.

  Soundbar offer - 50% off selected Soundbars with this TV. Click here.

  Wall mount bracket is not included with this TV. If required, it must be purchased separately. Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. (bracket must be available on the day of installation). Terms apply.

  Streaming week - Get apps and subscriptions worth up to £220. Redeem via the LG webOS smart platform on your LG TV. Offer ends 6th of October. Learn more. Terms apply.

OLED55C44LA

55 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

(6)

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Which best buy award logo for television

Award

Which? Best Buy

"TVs don’t get better than this" 

T3 Logo.

Award

T3

“LG OLED C4 is a peerless 4K OLED”
AVForums Logo.

Award

AVForums

"The C4 is a superb cinematic powerhouse"
home cinema choice best buy logo on a blue background

Award

Home Cinema Choice Best Buy

TechRadar Logo.

Award

TechRadar

"...movie fans and gamers alike will find plenty to love about the LG C4"
2024 Pocket-lint Award Logo.

Award

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system
2024 iF Design Award Logo.

Award

iF Design Award

iF Design Award ‘Winner’
CES 2024 Innovation Awards Logo.

Award

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Winning Category

Audio/Video Components & Accessories

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Learn More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. An image of showing Brightness Booster with a side face of a white leopard. A side view of the Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

Learn More
The alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7 barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.
1.5x

Faster AI Performance

4.5x

Improved Graphics

2.2x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

An LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

 

 

 

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky with differing contrast, brightness, color, etc. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. An image of a mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right, revealing the ideal imagery.
AI Customisation

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimal audio to fit your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

AI Customisation

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.
AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with authentic charm

A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After recognising the content, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution work to elevate the scene to a new level of realism.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Suround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Brightness Booster

Illuminating a brighter picture

Brightness Booster's improved Light Boosting Algorithm lights up the picture with even more clarity.

A white leopard showing its side face on the left side of the image. The words "Up to 30% brighter" appear on the left.

*30% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83" C4. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Screen images simulated.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free and Perfect Black technology certifications.

*Screen Images simulated.

**’Others’ refers to it as a non-glossy OLED.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

100% Colour Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colours

100% colour volume boosts rich hues, while 100% colour fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing majestically on the right side of the image and the background is shimmering like the night sky. As white lights are shining from the back of the TV. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of your
OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps your screen like new for longer.

Best Harmony with LG Audio

LG Sound Bar USC9S - designed for OLED C4

LG OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.

Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Experience the ultra-slim sensation

A minimalist design with narrow bezels ensures a clean presence for sleek elegance and your full focus.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

**Images show C4 with USC9S sound bar - sold separately. Bracket between TV and sound bar included only with USC9S.

Best Harmony with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

Synergy Bracket

Designed to amplify sight and sound

The Synergy Bracket holds your LG Soundbar in the sweet spot for optimal audio and aesthetics.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Soundbar USC9S matches with C2, C3 and C4. Bracket compatible only with 55/65/77" screen sizes.

A remote control pointed at an LG OLED TV showing soundbar control settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall with a white Wi-Fi symbol graphic in the middle.

WOWCAST Built-in

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight.

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 42" to 83".

Comparing LG OLED G4's varying sizes, showing An image comparing LG OLED C4's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".55", 65", 77", 83", and 97".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

Learn More

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country. The security update is supported until: 31/12/2028.

*****Screen images simulated.

Tune into cinematic marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimising the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

 

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

A cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

Visit LG OLED Movie Club

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

Two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favourite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

The Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2028

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x3 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 187

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    21.3

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1222 x 757 x 230

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.1

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16.0

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806084609243

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

