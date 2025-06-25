Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Icono de un escudo con un ojo de cerradura junto a una sirena para resaltar la protección y la seguridad.

Protección instalada

webOS 25 utiiza tecnologías de firma digital y DRM avanzado para garantizar que tu TV LG con IA está seguro. 

Candado sobre el icono de una carpeta para demostrar el potente cifrado.

Cifrado de red

webOS 25 usa cifrado de datos, para que tus datos privados se mantengan seguros.

Escudo con una marca de verificación junto a una flecha que apunta hacia arriba para mostrar las continuas actualizaciones de protección.

Protección continua de 5 años

Disfruta de seguridad renovada durante 5 años con webOS Program Re:New de 5 años.

Icono de persona con contraseña oculta por asteriscos para mostrar la privacidad.

Asegura tu privacidad

El cifrado seguro mantiene a salvo tus datos de autenticación y el Centro de privacidad te ayuda a gestionar tus datos y permisos.

Capas de iconos apiladas con escudo y marca de verificación delante para mostrar las capas de seguridad.

Seguridad multicapa

Mantente más seguro con medidas de seguridad avanzadas que proporcionan múltiples niveles de protección.