We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ST0001. Hero Image
OLED 11 años
LG Cooling Days
LG Cooling Days
Hasta 12 cuotas sin interés pagando con tarjeta de crédito
LG OLED
LG Thinq
LG Cooling Days
LG Cooling Days
Hasta 12 cuotas sin interés pagando con tarjeta de crédito
LG OLED
LG Thinq
LG Cooling Days
LG Cooling Days
Hasta 12 cuotas sin interés pagando con tarjeta de crédito
LG OLED
LG Thinq
001
0 - 50 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, conmod bibendum
Heading can be up to 60 characters. Lorem ipsum docing elit
Body text can be up to 200 characters. LLorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Aenean euismod bibendum laoreet. Proin gravida dolor sit o commodo. Proin sodales pulvinar sic tempor.
001
Default Type(D56px/M36px)
Image Size Type: Wide
Upload Image Size : 1920 x720px
222
Type1. Default Type
Image Size: Narrow
Upload Image Size : 1600x720px
222
Default Type(D56px/M36px)
Style > Image Size > Narrow
Image Size : 1600x720px
PDP Hero Type(D56px/M36px)
Style > Image Size > Wide
Image Size : 1920px
PDP Hero Type(D56px/M36px)
Style > Image Size > Narrow
Image Size : 1600px
PDP Hero Type(D56px/M36px)
Style > Image Size > Content
Image Size : 1440px
Type3. Thin Hero Type
Style > Image Size > Wide
Image Size : 1920px
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur.
Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Ratione, tempora et?
LPDDR5x
Max 32GB RAM
3440 X 1440
Max 32GB RAM
240Hz
Max 32GB RAM
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur.
Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Ratione, tempora et?
4K OLED
Max 32GB RAM
3440 X 1440
Max 32GB RAM
240Hz
Max 32GB RAM
4K OLED
Max 32GB RAM
3440 X 1440
Max 32GB RAM
240Hz
Max 32GB RAM
The top image shows Easel leaning against a wall in a neutral-colored room showing an abstract artwork featuring baseballs on the screen. Across from the TV sits a wooden table that also has baseballs on it. The bottom right image shows Easel leaning against a bright floral patterned wall with a red and green color scheme. A picture of a woman against the same background as the surrounding wall is on the screen. The fabric textured stand also has the same pattern. Beside the TV, there is a red one-person sofa. The bottom left image shows Easel leaning against a textured terracotta-colored wall. An abstract red, orange, and purple image fills the screen. On either side of the TV, there are beige, textured one-person sofas.
Moooi x Easel unveils "A Life Extraordinary"
The image shows a person sitting on a chair looking at dreamlike scenery set among the clouds playing on Easel. On another wall, an LG OLED display shows an image of snow-covered trees reaching into the sky.
"Among the Sky" on Easel at Frieze NYC 2023
Close-up of the Kvadrat textile. Kvadrat textile partially seen on the lower section of the EASEL.
Premium Textile
Stunning yet durable materials
Uniquely exceptional fabric was handpicked through our collaboration with premium textile brand Kvadrat. Complete with beauty, sound delivery, and durability, the fabric enhances your space and gives it a sense of elegance.
EASEL in Line View moves downwards and turns left as the screen extends into Full View and the TV is placed against a deep blue wall. A painting on an easel appears from the right at a 45-degree angle.
Stunning yet durable materials
Uniquely exceptional fabric was handpicked through our collaboration with premium textile brand Kvadrat. Complete with beauty, sound delivery, and durability, the fabric enhances your space and gives it a sense of elegance.
Light-weight Body (1.8kg (4 lbs)) with 3-side Chamfer
Home Connectivity
Supported Google Assistant commands include ‘OK Google, turn on the air conditioner' or ‘OK Google, what's the temperature of the air conditioner?'