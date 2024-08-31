We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/gb/en/sm_component-testuxgroup/gp1-components/AL/AL0001.html isCopied
paste
Why Join LG?
Great Opportunities
LG offers opportunities for fast growth to talented individuals and technical experts in offices and hubs around the world.
Great Spirit
LG looks after those who are determined to succeed, and who demonstrate great initiative and professional skills.
Great Rewards
LG offers guaranteed rewards for exceptional employee performance.
A Global Corporation
LG Electronics is a global corporation with 82,000 employees working for its 81 subsidiaries around the world. LG Electronics strives to provide its customers with new products and technologies. LG Electronics is a world-class electronics/telecommunication giant.
LG Electronics produces CDMA handsets, Plasma TVs, DVD players, optical storage products, air conditioners, and much more. LG Electronics designs cutting-edge technologies for a vast range of areas, from mobile networking to digital TVs, displays, and home networking. LG Electronics is, therefore, equipped with the ability to realize an all-encompassing environment.
What's more, LG Electronics' innovative products enhance people's lives, and have established a corporate culture based on challenge and innovation. LG’s culture of non-stop innovation is prompting us to lead through change. The sky's the limit with LG Electronics.
LG’s Heritage
Since its establishment in 1958, LG Electronics has, over the past 50 years, developed cutting-edge technologies and products in the areas of electronics, information & communications technology. LG Electronics is now the global leader in the electronics, information & communications technology industries. Take a look at LG’s technology development records by entering the LG History Hall.
Business Domains
LG Electronics has secured global product leadership and market leadership through bold R&D investments, positive global marketing efforts, and ongoing activities. LG Electronics is the first to launch state-of-the-art products such as next-generation mobile handsets, digital TVs, and Internet-capable home appliances, opening up a whole new future for the global electronics, information & communications technology industries.
Why LG?
LG provides opportunities for growth based on individual talent.
An LG Career
We look for the "Right People": Competitive spirit, proactive leadership, and special expertise drive the company forward.
Application Process
Below you'll find answers to an array of frequently asked questions about LG Electronics' job application process.
Career FAQ'S
Below you'll find answers to an array of frequently asked questions about LG Electronics' career FAQ's.
-
I giochi per PC più giocati di Steam08/29/2024
-
-
Proiettore o TV: quale scegliere per casa08/29/2024
-
-
Nuovo standard TV 2024: quando e cosa cambia07/31/2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LG Built in ti regala Tognana: la promozione07/01/2024
-
-
Come allenarsi a casa: tanti consigli utili06/17/2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
I migliori podcast italiani da non perdere05/20/2024
-
-
-
-
Tutte le curiosità sui giochi olimpici 202405/16/2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I 10 anime da vedere assolutamente05/13/2024
-
-
-
-
I 10 migliori giochi per PS504/05/2024
-
-
-
Come togliere le macchie di vino dai tessuti03/21/2024
-
-
-
-
-
Come scegliere un TV Portatile03/11/2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
5 regole per un abbigliamento sostenibile03/05/2024
-
-
Come rendere la casa green e sostenibile03/01/2024
-
Come festeggiare il compleanno a casa02/29/2024
-
-
5 idee per arredare casa piccola02/22/2024
-
Come pulire la tastiera del PC portatile02/21/2024
-
Il miglior aspirapolvere per peli animali02/21/2024
-
Le funzioni di accessibilità sui TV LG02/20/2024
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come funziona un frigorifero e cosa sapere02/08/2024
-
-
-
-
Cos'è la frittura ad aria e come funziona02/06/2024
-
-
10 Film romantici da vedere02/02/2024
-
-
5 Ricette di Carnevale da fare a casa02/01/2024
-
Regali di San Valentino: 10 idee02/01/2024
-
-
-
Idee per un Capodanno a casa12/01/2023
-
-
-
10 regali di Natale per la casa11/02/2023
-
-
-
-
-
I tre vantaggi di avere una colonna bucato06/13/2023
-
Come lavare il piumone in lavatrice06/07/2023
-
-
-
Come scegliere un TV ultra sottile05/17/2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Le migliori soundbar LG del 202303/27/2023
-
-
Come collegare il decoder al TV LG02/17/2023
-
-
-
-
-
Tutte le novità del CES 202301/25/2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come si collega un iPhone a un TV LG12/06/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come collegare Alexa al TV LG11/03/2022
-
-
-
Come sedersi correttamente davanti al PC10/25/2022
-
-
-
-
-
Pompe di calore aria-acqua: quando conviene10/06/2022
-
-
10 regole da seguire per non sprecare acqua09/30/2022
-
-
Palle di lana per asciugatrice09/02/2022
-
Come regolare le alette del condizionatore08/25/2022
-
TV OLED evo vs OLED: confronto e differenze08/25/2022
-
Come proteggere i tuoi dati sensibili sui PC08/02/2022
-
-
-
I TV OLED LG sponsor di Exeed per il 202207/18/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Perché il frigo fa rumore e come livellarlo06/06/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come sintonizzare i canali TV03/07/2022
-
Impianti HVAC: cosa significa la sigla03/03/2022
-
Consigli su come pulire un divano in tessuto02/15/2022
-
Come utilizzare Apple Music su LG TV02/09/2022
-
-
-
CES 2022: le novità di LG01/17/2022
-
CES 2022: novità della passata edizione01/14/2022
-
-
Come impostare i nostri TV per PS5 e Xbox12/22/2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Smart TV: significato e funzionalità12/10/2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come scegliere la soundbar LG per TV11/06/2021
-
-
-
Notebook VS PC: differenze e come scegliere10/15/2021
-
Significato dei simboli delle lavastoviglie10/14/2021
-
Un passo avanti verso la cybersecurity10/05/2021
-
-
Come pulire i sedili e gli interni dell'auto09/26/2021
-
Come mai la lavastoviglie non scarica acqua?09/24/2021
-
-
Cos’è e come funziona la tecnologia LG ThinQ09/17/2021
-
Le strategie LG per la sostenibilità09/15/2021
-
-
-
Come caricare la lavastoviglie09/10/2021
-
-
-
-
-
Come controllare le soundbar LG08/31/2021
-
PC lento? Consigli per velocizzarlo08/27/2021
-
-
-
-
Come si puliscono monitor e schermi del PC08/18/2021
-
Come igienizzare la lavastoviglie08/07/2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Come funziona e come si usa la lavastoviglie07/06/2021
-
Come fare una lavatrice: guida per il bucato07/02/2021
-
-
-
Guida completa al ripristino del PC06/28/2021
-
-
-
-
-
Come progettare una cucina con frigo a vista06/16/2021
-
-
Un’estate ricca di sport sui TV LG06/12/2021
-
-
-
Perché si celebra il World Environment Day06/04/2021
-
Consigli utili per pulire il microonde05/28/2021
-
Cosa sono e a cosa servono i filtri HEPA05/26/2021
-
-
-
Cos'è l'Intelligenza Artificiale?05/21/2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I vantaggi della tecnologia NanoCell04/30/2021
-
-
-
La vita in movimento con LG gram04/22/2021
-
-
Come diminuire il consumo idrico in casa04/16/2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cos’è un subwoofer e dove posizionarlo02/23/2021
-
I riconoscimenti LG ai CES Awards 202102/10/2021
-
-
-
-
-