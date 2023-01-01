About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Life's Good everywhere
Lets's journey together for a better life

Life's Good everywhere

Learn more
bbb

Learn more
aaa

Learn more
Learn more

Learn more
TBD
Home Entertainment

LG is a global leader in the home appliance industry, dedicated to creating total home solutions through advanced products that fit consumers' everyday lives. Innovative home appliances include washing machines, refrigerators, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances.

Read More
TBD
Home Appliance

LG is a global leader in the home appliance industry, dedicated to creating total home solutions through advanced products that fit consumers' everyday lives. Innovative home appliances include washing machines, refrigerators, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances. everyday lives. Innovative home appliances include washing machines, refrigerators, cooking appliances, vacuum cleaners, and built-in appliances.

Read More
TBD
Air Conditioning

LG is the number one brand of residential air conditioners with the world's highest market share, maintaining its position as a sales leader since 2000. Launched in 2009, the new Air Conditioning Company will meet the needs of customers by focusing on commercial and residential air conditioning systems, compressors, and solution business. since 2000. Launched in 2009, the new Air Conditioning Company will meet the needs of customers by focusing on commercial and residential air conditioning systems, compressors, and solution business.

Read More
TBD
Business solutions

LG's Business Solutions Company provides the best value-added solutions in LCD monitors, commercial displays, car infotainment and security. LG is committed to supplying smart solutions for businesses with products that best serve the end customer.

Read More