Why Join LG?
Great Opportunities
LG offers opportunities for fast growth to talented individuals and technical experts in offices and hubs around the world.
Great Spirit
LG looks after those who are determined to succeed, and who demonstrate great initiative and professional skills.
Great Rewards
LG offers guaranteed rewards for exceptional employee performance.
A Global Corporation
LG Electronics is a global corporation with 82,000 employees working for its 81 subsidiaries around the world. LG Electronics strives to provide its customers with new products and technologies. LG Electronics is a world-class electronics/telecommunication giant.
LG Electronics produces CDMA handsets, Plasma TVs, DVD players, optical storage products, air conditioners, and much more. LG Electronics designs cutting-edge technologies for a vast range of areas, from mobile networking to digital TVs, displays, and home networking. LG Electronics is, therefore, equipped with the ability to realize an all-encompassing environment.
What's more, LG Electronics' innovative products enhance people's lives, and have established a corporate culture based on challenge and innovation. LG’s culture of non-stop innovation is prompting us to lead through change. The sky's the limit with LG Electronics.
LG’s Heritage
Since its establishment in 1958, LG Electronics has, over the past 50 years, developed cutting-edge technologies and products in the areas of electronics, information & communications technology. LG Electronics is now the global leader in the electronics, information & communications technology industries. Take a look at LG’s technology development records by entering the LG History Hall.
Business Domains
LG Electronics has secured global product leadership and market leadership through bold R&D investments, positive global marketing efforts, and ongoing activities. LG Electronics is the first to launch state-of-the-art products such as next-generation mobile handsets, digital TVs, and Internet-capable home appliances, opening up a whole new future for the global electronics, information & communications technology industries.
Why LG?
LG provides opportunities for growth based on individual talent.
An LG Career
We look for the "Right People": Competitive spirit, proactive leadership, and special expertise drive the company forward.
Application Process
Below you'll find answers to an array of frequently asked questions about LG Electronics' job application process.
Career FAQ'S
Below you'll find answers to an array of frequently asked questions about LG Electronics' career FAQ's.