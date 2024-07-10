Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
01

Philosophy

Our commitment to excellence.

Craftsmanship

We are detail-oriented

Carefully crafted over time with great attention to detail.

Full Metallic Frame

100 Brushstrokes

Enamel Coating

Feature product story

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED evo G4

Our best, now even better

Our best, now even better
An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

Alpha 11 AI Processor​

Ilumine o seu ambiente com iluminação deambien person

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness Booster Max

Ilumine o seu ambiente com iluminação de 360° personalizável

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Movies scenes that appear to come to life

This is an image showing the Instaview French Door fridge in stainless finish

Stay fresh for longer

Stay fresh for longer
Image showing woman knocking on the InstaView fridge window

InstaView™ knock, knock

Knock twice to see inside

This is an image showing simulated cool airflow arrows to represent SurroundCooling function.

SurroundCooling™

Cools from front and back

This is an image showing the Uvnano led light function of the water dispenser.

UVnano®

Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean

Born to game

Smart monitors

Ergo monitors

LG gram

