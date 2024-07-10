Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Make your own, Build your own package

LG Member Select Shop

Enjoy significant savings
when purchasing
multiple items

 

Save 15% on 2 products or 20% on 3 products

 

Enjoy significant savings <br>when purchasing<br> multiple items Terms & Conditions

Explore our Theme Shops

Every life has its theme. Find yours at our Theme Shops.

Home Living

Home Living

Refresh your home with the best designed products

Buy now
Energy Savings

Energy Savings

Discover energy-efficient grade A products

Buy now
Home Theatre

Home Theatre

Immerse yourself in your favourite contents with our TV & Soundbars

Buy now
Home Office

Home Office

Boost productivity from home with another monitor, laptop and accessories

Buy now
Gaming

Gaming

Level-up your game with premium gear

Buy now