About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

 

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colours and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.

See UHD TV on a whole new scale

Experience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-large 4K UHD TV.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit for your space

 

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complements your home interior.

An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances picture and sound to provide you with an immersive experience.
Redefine scale in 4K

Redefine scale in 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.
Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

 

From voice control to personalised content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.