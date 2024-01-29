We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Question1
Answer1
Question2
Answer2
Question 3
Answer3
Are American fridge freezers worth it?
LG American style fridge freezers are great if you need plenty of storage space as they have over 600L of net capacity –perfect for large families or serous foodies! Also, compared to multi-door types, the verticality of their space structure means more shelves which can be very helpful with organizing your food items.
Do American fridge freezers use a lot of electricity?
Since they offer large storage space, American style fridge freezers generally tend to use to more energy than other types. That’s why it’s so much more important to make sure that your American style fridge freezer is as energy efficient as possible - LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor technology combines the energy-saving benefit of adjustable compressor speed with innovative linear structure which reduces friction points to minimize energy loss.
Which is the best American fridge freezer to buy?
LG InstaView Door-in-Door American Style Fridge Freezer is frequently picked by experts as one of the best American Style fridge freezers available. In addition to the hugely popular InstaView see-through panel and Door-in-Door access to front compartment, LG’s American Style Fridge Freezers boast a whole range of innovative features like LINEARCooling™, DoorCooling+™, SpacePlus™ Ice System as well as energy-saving Inverter Linear Compressor.
What is the point of an InstaView fridge?
LG’s unique InstaView™ uses a special tinted glass panel on the fridge door to give you a glimpse of what’s inside without opening the door – great for keeping all that precious cold air and saving energy! Simply know twice and the InstaView™ window will turn see-through.
What is the point of door-in-door refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ provides quick and easy access to your favourite drinks and snacks in a front compartment without fully opening the fridge door, thus minimising cool air loss and curbing energy usage.
Is it better to have separate fridge and freezer?
If you really need the extra storage space, you might have to choose separate fridge and freezer. But in terms of cost, energy consumption and convenience of having everything storied in the same unit, a fridge freezer can be a more efficient alternative. Of course, it really depends on your needs and priorities.
Is double door fridge any good? /
Is double door fridge useful?
Also known as Tall fridge freezer, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen delights. LG Tall fridge freezers have bigger fridge space on top of freezer, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What is a frost free fridge freezer?
It is a fridge freezer with a dynamic cooling system which automatically defrosts itself. Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost free fridge freezer uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice off, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non plumbed fridge?
A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge is not connected to the water supply and instead uses a built-in water tank which you have to top up regularly.
How do non plumbed fridge freezers work?
LG’s non-plumbed fridge freezers come with a refillable water tank inside the fridge. You top up the water tank with clean water so it can feed the water dispense with chilled water.
What does plumbed water and ice dispenser mean?
A plumbed water and ice dispenser is connected to the water supply which automatically and directly feeds the dispenser – so there’s no need to fill it up yourself!
How does non plumbed ice dispenser work?
In a non-plumbed fridge freezer, you manually fill a built-in water tank in the fridge which is connected to the ice maker in the freezer. The ice maker in turn feeds the ice dispenser.
How to change temperature setting on fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set a desired temperature for fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use LG ThinQ App on your smartphone to change temperature setting remotely.
How to choose a fridge freezer?
A whole range of factors come into play when choosing a fridge freezer, from performance and innovative features to design and price. Our recommendation is to choose a type first that best suits your needs and home environment. Then you can compare different models with different features, design and price tags to find the one that’s best for you!
What should I look for when buying a refrigerator? What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG (seriously)! Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, Multi-Door or Tall?), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, water and ice dispensers (preferably with UVnano for auto-cleaning) or folding shelf. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product guarantee!
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it very much depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: our Tall fridge freezer (340-384L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people: Slim
Multi-Door models hold 506-508L which is good for a family of 3-4: for a larger family, we recommend Multi-Door or American Style models that can store anything between 625-705L.