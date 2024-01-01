Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Voice Control

Smart Alert

Remote Control

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a Google speaker for hands-free voice control.
Hey Google, turn on express freeze on the refrigerator

Connect for easier control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ® app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Monitor and adjust from your smart phone

The LG ThinQ® app monitors your refrigerator. The app allows you to easily adjust temperature, control settings and diagnose issues wherever you are via your smart phone.