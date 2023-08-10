For LG Smart TV or Smart Media Product users, please see the separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for details of how LGE processes personal information in the course of providing its Smart TV / Media Product service. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the processing covered by the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy, although the LG Group may also use personal information collected via the Smart TV / Media Product service as described in this Privacy Policy, and LGE may use personal information collected via the services as described in the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy. For more information, please refer to Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy in Account management menu or LG Account menu from settings of Smart TV/ Media Product.