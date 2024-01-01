We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSIC, THE ART OF SOUND
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
153 x 58 x 59.5
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
0.47
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.0 CH
-
└ Passive Radiator
Single
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio In
Portable In (Φ3.5)
-
Power
microUSB 5 pin
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
LG Sound Engine
Yes
-
EQ
Standard (Default), Voice, User EQ
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
82dB
-
└ Front System
Passive type
-
└ Front Full Range Unit
Yes
-
└ Front Impedance
4 Ω
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power-on Mode (Charging status)
9W
-
(Battery Status) Stand-by mode (Bluetooth Function Off)
0.5W
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithum-ion
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V 2100mA
-
Battery Charging Time
2h 30min.
-
Battery Life
15hrs
