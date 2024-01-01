Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System

CL88

LG XBOOM CL88 Hi-Fi System

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Entity

    UK

  • System Model Name

    CL88-DB

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    1175W x 2

  • Power Output – Subwoofer

    550W x 1

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1

    Yes (front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 2

    Yes (rear)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • System Connection With Speaker (Front / Subwoofer)

    1/1

  • Speaker Out - Front L/R

    1/1

  • Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)

    1/No

  • Speaker Out - System Jack Subwoofer

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    CM4740

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - User EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Yes

  • EQ - Football

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Dangdut

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Arabic

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • Local EQ - India

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Regueton

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Merengue

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Salsa

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Samba

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Axe

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Forro

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Funk

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • DJ PAD

    Yes

  • Multi Jukebox

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - JukeBox

    Yes (300)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - LED Set Lighting (Wheel)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Accellerator

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Scratcher

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

  • Convenience - File Delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync. (Wireless)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

DJ FUNCTIONS

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • DJ PAD

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Multi Juke box

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice |Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model Name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Carton Box Type

    Tip on

  • Speaker Cable

    Fixed Type

SPEAKER

  • Speaker - Model Name

    CLS88

  • Front Speaker - Model Name

    CLS88F

  • Front Spreaker - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

    6Ω

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    8"

  • Front Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

  • Middle (Rear) Spreaker - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Middle (Rear) Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

    1" compression Horn

  • Subwoofer Speaker - Model Name

    CLS88F

  • Subwoofer Spreaker - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Subwoofer Speaker - Woofer Unit

    10"

  • Subwoofer Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

    6Ω

  • Subwoofer Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    450 x 167 x 332

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D / MM)

    320 x 454 x 309

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

    337 x 454 x 312

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

    1277 x 518 x 453

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    6.2

  • Front Speaker (Net Weight / Kg)

    9.2 x 2

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight / Kg)

    9.4

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)

    225

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    180

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    84

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

