2900W LG XBOOM CM9740 Home Audio System with Smart DJ 2.0

2900W LG XBOOM CM9740 Home Audio System with Smart DJ 2.0

CM9740

2900W LG XBOOM CM9740 Home Audio System with Smart DJ 2.0

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    520.3 x 255 x 423

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

    513 x 719 x 481

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    8.7

  • Front Speaker (kg)

    31.8

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Power Output

    2900W

  • └ Front

    725W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    725W x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio In

    USB 1(Front), USB 2 (Front), Portable in (Front), AUX IN(L/R): 2 (Rear)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Smart DJ

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • DJ Pro (Drone pad)

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes

  • Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption

    200W

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    Under 1W

ACCESSORIES

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

What people are saying

