DAB micro system

Specs

Reviews

Support

DAB micro system

FA164DAB

DAB micro system

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Output (W)

    160

  • Power Output (W)

    80 X 2

  • Function Selector

    CD/DVD, Tuner, DAB, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone

  • USB Media Host

    Yes

  • iPod® Ready

    Yes

  • XDSS Plus

    XDSS: Yes, MP3 Optimizer: Yes

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • EQ Master

    User Mode: No, Yes, Pop: Yes, Classic: Yes, Rock: Yes, Jazz: Yes, On stage: No, Auto EQ: No, Natural: No

INTERFACE

  • USB Recording

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • AM/FM Tuner

    Yes

  • Preset

    50 (Random)

SOUND

  • Scart

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack (3.5φ)

    Yes

  • Portable In Jack (3.5φ)

    Yes

  • Optical In/Out

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • MP3P Battery Charging by USB

    Yes

RADIO

  • Main (W x H x D) mm

    175 x 269 x 290

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

    132 x 320 x 300

  • Main (Kg)

    3.2

  • Front Speaker (Kg)

    4.5

POWER

  • Power Consumption (W)

    60

