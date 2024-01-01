We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG FA166DAB Home Audio
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
160
-
Power Output (W)
80 X 2
-
Function Selector
CD/DVD, Tuner, DAB, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In, Direct Docking, iPod Video
-
Audio Output
Headphone Jack 3.5mm
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
FM Antenna
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
FEATURE
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Cluster 1, Auto, Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Natural
-
XDSS Plus
XDSS, MP3 Optimiser
-
VSM
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Tuning Range
FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)
-
Station Preset
50 Presets
-
Station Memory/Clear
Yes
-
RDS
PS, PTY, CT, RT
-
Clock
Clock, Timer, Sleep
-
DAB Plus
Yes
PLAYBACK PROGRAM
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Program Playback
Yes
-
Random Play
Yes
FORMAT SUPPORT
-
Disk Support
Audio CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
File Format Support
MP3, MP3 ID3 Tag, WMA
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/250V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Less than 1W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes (75ohm)
-
DAB Antenna
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.